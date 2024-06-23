HC directs authorities to conduct survey to ascertain encroachment in a street in Kulithalai

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed Karur Collector to conduct a survey through a Taluk Surveyor in order to ascertain whether there is encroachment on a street in Kulithalai in Karur district.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court was hearing the petition filed by G. Namasivayam of Karur district. He sought a direction to the authorities to remove the toilet being constructed near a temple in Kulithalai.

The toilet is proposed to be constructed for the benefit of boys studying in a Municipal Middle School. The local body said that the toilet was originally in existence. It had become dilapidated and a new construction is being put up. The petitioner and the temple authorities said that there was sufficient space between the temple and the earlier structure. The present construction was being put up by encroaching on the street.

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice G.R. Swaminathan observed that the temple is a few 100 years old and came under the purview of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department. A compound has been constructed and the boys toilet was located within the compound wall and was not a public toilet. Since the construction is within the compound wall, neither the petitioner nor the temple authorities can have any objection.

When buildings are put up by the government or local body, prior permission from the planning authority is not required. Section 58 of the Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Act, 1971, however envisages that any development undertaken on behalf of the government or local authority will have to conform to the planning norms, the court observed.

Encroachment on a street cannot be permitted. If the planning norms have been violated and there has been encroachment on the street, then the consequences will have to follow, the court observed and directed the Collector to complete the exercise in three weeks.

Taking into account that objections had been raised only regarding the construction of the boys toilet, adjacent to the temple, the court directed the authorities to resume the construction of the girls toilet that was put on hold and ensure that adequate mobile toilets are available to cater to the needs of the children studying in the school.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.