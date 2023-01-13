HC directs authorities to conduct meeting in order to resolve the issue of Avaniapuram jallikattu

January 13, 2023 01:30 am | Updated 01:30 am IST - MADURAI

Taking into account that no consensus has been reached among representatives of various communities for the conduct of jallikattu at Avaniapuram on January 15, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has issued a set of directions in order to resolve the issue.

A batch of public interest litigation petitions sought direction to constitute a committee comprising the representatives of the all communities at Avaniapuram for the jallikattu event. The petitioners S.T. Kalyanasundram and M. Muniyasamy complained about the non-representation of the members of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

A Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and R. Vijayakumar directed that the District Adi Dravidar Welfare Officer be included as one of the members in the organising committee so as to represent the community people.

The Madurai District Administration was directed to conduct a meeting on January 13 at the Madurai Collectorate and thereafter take appropriate decision for constituting an advisory committee, if any consensus reached, preferably on the same day by giving opportunity to all the representatives of the community.

Taking into account the undertaking given by the members, the court directed that as per the undertaking given by the petitioners, the representatives of the petitioners shall not create any law and order problem and cooperate with the officials to attend the meeting.

If any law and order problem arises, it is open to the Superintendent of Police, Madurai district to take necessary action in accordance with law. The authorities are strictly directed to comply with the earlier conditions issued by the court, the judges observed.

In a separate petition, the court heard the petition filed by the President of the Ambedkar Paraiyar Uravinmurai S. Santhanam who sought a direction to the authorities to allow the Paraikaruppasamy temple bull to participate in Palamedu jallikattu. The court directed the authorised person representing the temple to submit a representation to the authorities concerned.