HC directs authorities to conduct audit of waterbodies

June 12, 2023 - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the State to conduct an audit of waterbodies in Thanjavur district and submit a report. The court wanted to ascertain the damage caused to the waterbodies due to fish-rearing activities.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri took a serious view of the various measures followed in fish-rearing. The court observed that the successful bidders in the auction for fishing rights used chemicals, leading to large-scale pollution of the waterbodies.

Many of the waterbodies, particularly in Thanjavur district, had become unfit even to bathe cattle, the court observed and ordered notice to the officials of the Agriculture, Irrigation and Fisheries Departments and the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board.

The court ordered the audit of the waterbodies in Thanjavur district as an initial measure. The authorities should pay specific attention to the damage to the quality of the water in the waterbodies because of the fish-rearing activities and file the report to the court, it said.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation petition filed by I. Selvi Ilayaraja, president of Udaiyalur village panchayat in Kumbakonam in Thanjavur district, who complained that the fishing rights in five tanks in the panchayat were awarded without the knowledge of the panchayat. She sought a direction to cancel the tender auction held for the fishing rights. The hearing in the case was adjourned till September 12.

