HC directs authorities to close library as it is unfit for use

Published - October 03, 2024 10:13 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Taking a serious view of the dilapidated condition of a government library building in Anandur village in Ramanathapuram district, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the authorities to close the building as it was unfit for use.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri directed the closure of the government library building till the authorities take a decision on the restoration of the building. The court was hearing a public interest litigation petition filed by I. Kalantar Aasik Ahamadu of Ramanathapuram district.

The petitioner said that the library was constructed in 1998 and it has over 1,000 books. People from Anandur and nearby places visited the library frequently. However, the building was in a dilapidated condition and posed a threat to the visitors, he said and sought a direction to the authorities to construct a new library building in its place.

