HC directs Assistant Commissioner of Police to appear before court

Published - June 05, 2024 10:13 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Tallakulam, to appear before the court on June 6 along with the CD files in connection with an alleged case of sexual harassment of a school teacher.

Justice B. Pugalendhi, hearing a batch of petitions filed by the accused in the case seeking anticipatory bail, including the School Correspondent Seth Daniel Raj and others, observed that the petitioner was the Correspondent of an aided minority school.

The complainant, a teacher of the school, made certain allegations of sexual harassment in the working place and her statement was supported by two other teachers of the school. A complaint was lodged on February 14. However, a case was registered only on May 24 on the directions of the Judicial Magistrate concerned under Section 156 (3) Cr.P.C..

Earlier, the complainant had approached the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Chief Educational Officer, District Educational Officer and other educational authorities in this regard. However, it appears that the education officials as well as the police have not acted upon the complaints, the court observed and summoned the police official to appear before the court on June 6. The court has posted the matter for hearing at 4 p.m..

However, the counsel for the petitioner submitted that the school management has initiated disciplinary proceedings against the teachers. Therefore, the case had been foisted.

