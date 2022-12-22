HC directs ASP to probe ‘abduction’ of AIADMK ward member ahead of election

December 22, 2022 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - MADURAI

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed Assistant Superintendent of Police, Dindigul, to conduct a probe into the recent abduction of AIADMK ward member S. Thiruvikka, ahead of the indirect election for the post of vice chairperson of Karur district panchayat.

On December 19, high drama prevailed when Mr. Thiruvikka was abducted by unidentified persons near Vedasandur in Dindigul district when he was on his way to the polling station in Karur district for the indirect election to the post of the Karur district panchayat vice-chairperson. Later, they dropped him off near the Natham bus stand. AIADMK cadre alleged that DMK cadre were behind the abduction.

Earlier, Mr. Thirvikka had filed a petition before the High Court seeking a direction to the authorities to provide adequate police protection and to videograph the entire election process. The court had ordered the election process to be videographed and the final result not to be declared.

A Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and R. Vijayakumar ordered the probe into the abduction case and directed the election result be declared.