HC directs ACP to conduct inquiry into complaints lodged by sanitary workers

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Thideer Nagar, here to conduct an inquiry based on complaints lodged by sanitary workers who alleged that a Sanitary Inspector of Madurai Corporation had used foul language against the workers while they were discharging their duties.

Justice K. Murali Shankar directed the Assistant Commissioner of Police to conduct the inquiry in two weeks. The court was hearing a petition filed by a sanitary worker M. Ponnuthai of Madurai who sought a direction to the police to conduct an investigation and take appropriate action under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The petitioner said that she was working as a sanitary worker in ward 76 of Madurai Corporation. She alleged that sanitary workers who were working in wards 50, 51, 52, 54, 55 and 76 were being continuously subjected to verbal abuse and casteist slurs by Sanitary Inspector S. Ramesh.

She said that the sanitary workers had complained to the Madurai Corporation Commissioner seeking action against the Sanitary Inspector. In July, the workers staged a protest in the Corporation Office. The authorities said that an inquiry would be conducted into the issue. Though an inquiry was conducted by them no action was taken, she said.

The petitioner said that she and 13 other sanitary workers had lodged a police complaint against the Sanitary Inspector. However, police have not registered a case and conducted an inquiry based on the complaint, she said and sought a direction to the police to conduct an investigation and take appropriate action.