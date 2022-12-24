ADVERTISEMENT

HC directs accused to pay ₹50,000 to government hospital

December 24, 2022 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted bail with certain conditions to an accused who was arrested and remanded in judicial custody for possessing banned tobacco products. He was directed to pay ₹50,000 to the Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital.

Justice A. D. Jagadish Chandira granted bail to Subramanian of Tirunelveli district and directed him to pay the amount to the government hospital. He was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on November 28. The petitioner along with the other accused in the case were possessing banned tobacco products worth ₹1.49 lakh. He was directed not to abscond during investigation or trial.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US