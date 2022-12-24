  1. EPaper
HC directs accused to pay ₹50,000 to government hospital

December 24, 2022 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted bail with certain conditions to an accused who was arrested and remanded in judicial custody for possessing banned tobacco products. He was directed to pay ₹50,000 to the Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital.

Justice A. D. Jagadish Chandira granted bail to Subramanian of Tirunelveli district and directed him to pay the amount to the government hospital. He was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on November 28. The petitioner along with the other accused in the case were possessing banned tobacco products worth ₹1.49 lakh. He was directed not to abscond during investigation or trial.

