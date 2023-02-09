ADVERTISEMENT

HC directs accused to pay ₹25,000 to PM National Relief Fund

February 09, 2023 12:11 am | Updated 12:11 am IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted bail with certain conditions to an accused who was arrested for illegal possession of liquor bottles after he gave an undertaking that he was willing to donate ₹25,000 to the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund, for sending relief to the victims of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

Justice A.D. Jagadish Chandira granted bail to Selvam of Thanjavur district. The petitioner told the court that he was ready to make a donation of ₹25,000 to any welfare scheme of the government, more particularly, to the PM National Relief Fund for sending reliefs to the victims of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

The court directed him to report to Pattukottai Police daily till further orders. Merely because the petitioner had deposited the amount would not amount to admission of his guilt. It is open to the trial court to deal with the case independently, the judge observed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The petitioner was arrested and remanded in judicial custody in January. The case of the prosecution is that the petitioner was found illegally possessing 23 liquor bottles. While the petitioner said that he was innocent, the State told the court that he was involved in several cases of similar nature. The court took into account the fact that a major part of the investigation in the case was completed.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US