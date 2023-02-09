HC directs accused to pay ₹25,000 to PM National Relief Fund

February 09, 2023 12:11 am | Updated 12:11 am IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted bail with certain conditions to an accused who was arrested for illegal possession of liquor bottles after he gave an undertaking that he was willing to donate ₹25,000 to the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund, for sending relief to the victims of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

Justice A.D. Jagadish Chandira granted bail to Selvam of Thanjavur district. The petitioner told the court that he was ready to make a donation of ₹25,000 to any welfare scheme of the government, more particularly, to the PM National Relief Fund for sending reliefs to the victims of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

The court directed him to report to Pattukottai Police daily till further orders. Merely because the petitioner had deposited the amount would not amount to admission of his guilt. It is open to the trial court to deal with the case independently, the judge observed.

The petitioner was arrested and remanded in judicial custody in January. The case of the prosecution is that the petitioner was found illegally possessing 23 liquor bottles. While the petitioner said that he was innocent, the State told the court that he was involved in several cases of similar nature. The court took into account the fact that a major part of the investigation in the case was completed.