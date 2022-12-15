HC directs accused to pay ₹2 lakh to GRH, grants bail

December 15, 2022 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted bail with certain conditions to an accused who was arrested and remanded in judicial custody for possessing banned tobacco products worth ₹3.93 lakh, after he gave an undertaking that he was willing to deposit ₹2 lakh to the credit of any welfare scheme.

Justice A.D. Jagadish Chandira granted bail to Vijayakumar and directed him to pay ₹2 lakh to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai. The court directed him to report before the Samayanallur police daily till further orders. He was also directed not to abscond during the investigation or trial.

The case of the prosecution is that on receiving secret information, the Samayanallur police in Madurai conducted a search. The petitioner and other accused in the case were possessing banned tobacco products worth ₹3.93 lakh. He was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on November 19.

