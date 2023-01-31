ADVERTISEMENT

HC directs accused to pay ₹1 lakh to GH for bail

January 31, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted bail to an accused who was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on December 19, 2022, for possessing banned tobacco products worth ₹3.90 lakh after he gave an undertaking that he was willing to deposit ₹1 lakh to the credit of any welfare scheme.

Justice A.D. Jagadish Chandira granted bail to M. Ambaresh and directed him to pay ₹1 lakh to Government Sivaganga Medical College Hospital. The court directed him to report before Manamadurai police daily till further orders. He was also directed not to abscond during the investigation or trial.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US