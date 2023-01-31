HamberMenu
HC directs accused to pay ₹1 lakh to GH for bail

January 31, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted bail to an accused who was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on December 19, 2022, for possessing banned tobacco products worth ₹3.90 lakh after he gave an undertaking that he was willing to deposit ₹1 lakh to the credit of any welfare scheme.

Justice A.D. Jagadish Chandira granted bail to M. Ambaresh and directed him to pay ₹1 lakh to Government Sivaganga Medical College Hospital. The court directed him to report before Manamadurai police daily till further orders. He was also directed not to abscond during the investigation or trial.

