HC deplores corruption in Revenue department

Madurai

19 October 2020 20:10 IST

After a lapse on the part of government officials in verifying a survey number was brought to its knowledge, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court observed that it is saddening to state that corruption began with the Revenue department.

Justice S. Vaidyanathan observed that many officials such as Tahsildars, Surveyors, District Revenue Officers, Revenue Divisional Officers indulge in manipulation of records and amass wealth. Also, many District Registrars, Sub Registrars and their subordinates in the Registration Department indulged in ‘under the table’ dealings, the judge said.

Even though the proceedings were videographed, document writers were playing the role of agents to receive bribe. Officials of other government departments were also giving a stiff competition to the officials of the Revenue and Registration departments in receiving bribes, the judge observed in a strongly-worded order.

The court was hearing a petition filed by M. Senthil of Karur district who sought a direction to the Manmangalam Tahsildar to rectify the survey number in the patta assigned to him. The court directed the State to produce the details of the official concerned who had failed to take steps to verify the survey number and posted the case for hearing to November 5.