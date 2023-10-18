HC denies permission for RSS route marches in Madurai, Ramanathapuram and Sivaganga but says yes to marches in other southern and delta districts

October 18, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday granted permission for RSS route marches planned in places in southern and delta districts. However, the permission was not granted for route marches in Madurai, Ramanathapuram and Sivaganga districts.

Justice G. Ilangovan directed that the permission may be granted to conduct route marches on October 22 in Pudukkottai, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tiruchi, Theni, Dindigul, Kanniyakumari, Thanjavur, Virudhunagar and Karur districts. The court also imposed a series of conditions to be followed.

The State submitted that on account of Navaratri, Thevar Jayanthi and Maruthu Pandiyar Jayanthi, a large number of police personnel would be deployed in and around Madurai, Ramanathapuram and Sivagangai districts and it would not be possible to grant the permission.

Taking note of the same, the court dismissed the petitions pertaining to the three districts with the liberty to the petitioners to revive their representations for permission after October 30. The authorities were directed to consider the representation favourably and grant permission.