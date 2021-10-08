HC denies bail to man who tried to defraud former Attorney General

Madurai

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Thursday dismissed a bail petition filed by an accused from Tiruvarur district who allegedly tried to defraud former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi of ₹ 4.99 lakh.

Justice B. Pugalendhi dismissed the bail petition filed by accused A. Asaithambi of Tiruvarur district. The Judge took into account the fact that the investigation into the fraud case was at the initial stage and dismissed the bail petition.

The case of the prosecution was that the Balachandar, Manager of the HDFC Bank, Thanjavur, lodged a complaint stating that HDFC bank had received a cheque for a sum of ₹ 4.99 lakh through Chennai Bankers Clearing House on August 7 for payment by UCO bank, Thanjavur.

It was said that the cheque was issued by Mr. Mukul Rohatgi in favour of New World Trust. It was returned by the bank in the normal course of business on August 7. Later, HDFC bank received an alert from their customer bank through their branch that the deposited cheque in UCO bank was a cloned instrument and misused by miscreants.

Based on the complaint, the Thanjavur District Crime Branch police registered a case under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code. The petitioner was named the main accused. He was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on August 21. However, the petitioner denied the allegations levelled against him and said that he was innocent.

He said that he was running the New World Trust, a social welfare trust, and had received donations from many people. He said that the cheque was given to the trust as a donation. Till he was arrested and remanded he did not realise that the cheque was a cloned one. No money was encashed as the cheque was returned, he said.