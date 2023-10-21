HamberMenu
HC denies anticipatory bail to advocate clerk

October 21, 2023 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has dismissed a petition seeking anticipatory bail filed by an advocate clerk, an accused in the case pertaining to missing case bundles from the High Court premises. The case bundles went missing in July.

Justice V. Sivagnanam dismissed the anticipatory bail petition filed by J. Vadivel. The case of the prosecution is that on July 10, the case bundles were found missing from a section on the High Court premises. The case was to be listed on July 19.

After going through CCTV footage, it was found that the advocate clerk S. Balamurugan had taken away the case bundles from the section. Pursuant to a complaint lodged by the Section Officer, Criminal Section of Madurai Bench of Madras High Court, a case was registered against Balamurugan.

During the course of investigation, the High Court police arrested Balamurugan and another person Prithviraj. Confession statement was obtained. In the confession statement, it was stated that the petitioner was also involved in the crime of taking records from the court. The investigation was pending and custodial interrogation of the petitioner was required in the case. Therefore, the court was not inclined to grant anticipatory bail to the petitioner, the court observed and dismissed the petition.

