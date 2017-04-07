HC denies armed police protection to murder case accused

Observing that every man reaps what he sows, the Madras High Court Bench here has held that the police cannot be directed to provide round the clock security to people of dubious conduct just because the latter apprehend threat to their lives due to murder cases pending against them and their involvement in active politics.

Justice P.N. Prakash made the observation while dismissing a writ petition filed by S.P. Saravanan, an office-bearer of All India Anna Dravaida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) at M. Puliyangulam in Thirumangalam Taluk near here and an accused in a murder case, seeking armed police protection to him round the clock.

“Though one has a fundamental right to live in peace which has been guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution, one should also be concerned about the the life of others. Every man reaps what he sows. The State cannot provide round the clock security to persons of dubious conduct at the cost of the exchequer,” the judge said.

Recording the submission of Superintendent of Police Vijayendra S. Bidari that he had already directed the jurisdictional Deputy Superintendent of Police to march beats regular around the residence of the petitioner for surveillance, the judge said the SP’s order would be sufficient to address the petitioner’s apprehensions.

In his counter affidavit to the writ petition, Mr. Bidari had said: “As the petitioner has a criminal background, if armed PSOs (personal security officers) are provided to him, there is every chance to misuse the same for doing illegalities and also to intimidate witnesses and create tension among the village people.”

He further pointed out that the jurisdiction Inspector of Police too had given a negative report with respect to assessment of threat perception to the petitioner. The report stated that a plea for police protection was being raised now to divert the prosecution in the 2015 murder case pending against him and to escape from the clutches of law.

On the other hand, the petitioner, in his affidavit, had claimed that he was a businessman, an agriculturalist and a Class-I government contractor apart from being an active politician. He claimed to have been falsely implicated in the case registered at Viloor Police Station with respect to the murder of one M. Guhan alias Siva alias Sivakumar in 2015.

The petitioner stated that he was even prepared to pay for armed police escort to him round the clock.