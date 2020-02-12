HC constitutes panel to preserve Vaigai river

MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday constituted a body, ‘Preservation and Rehabilitation of Vaigai River Committee’, to monitor and ensure that necessary action is taken against those draining sewage into the river.

During the course of the hearing of a batch of petitions filed for restoration of waterbodies in southern districts, a Division Bench of Justices T. Raja and B. Pugalendhi constituted the committee that should also regularly inspect the river in the districts where it flowed.

The committee should comprise Collectors, Corporation Commissioner, Revenue Divisional Officers, Assistant Director of Town Panchayat, Assistant Director of Rural Development and the Superintending Engineer of Periyar Vaigai Basin Circle.

The court directed the authorities concerned to take appropriate steps against those polluting the Vaigai. The water should be saved for the future generations for drinking and agricultural purposes, the court said. The case was adjourned for further hearing.