HC: Consider proposal for time-bound promotion

Madurai

26 September 2020 17:10 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday directed the State to consider the proposal for time-bound promotion with pay hike to AYUSH doctors working under the Municipal Administration Department, on par with the Allopathy Medical Officers.

Justice R. Suresh Kumar took cognisance of the fact that a proposal for the same was sent by the Commissioner of Municipal Administration to the Secretary of the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department in 2016 itself.

The court directed the State to consider this proposal and decide the same on merits within a period of three months. The court was hearing the petition filed by 15 AYUSH doctors who sought time- bound promotion with retrospective effect from 2010.