HC: Consider plea to shift Tasmac shop

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Theni Collector to consider a representation made to shift a Tasmac shop in Boothipuram in the district after it was said that it was located close to a Primary Health Centre.

A Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and Krishnan Ramasamy directed the Collector to ascertain as to whether the Tasmac shop was located near the PHC and take appropriate action in this regard.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation petition filed by D. Sankar of Boothipuram in Bodinayakanur. He said that apart from the PHC, two temples and a rice mill were also located in the same area.

The petitioner said the Tasmac shop was functioning for about a year now. Bottles and plastic plates were thrown on the road and the residents of the area were affected as a result.

The residents have made representations to the authorities to shift the Tasmac shop. However, no steps have been taken so far by the authorities, he said. The petitioner sought a direction to the authorities to shift the Tasmac shop. The court directed the Theni Collector to consider the representation in eight weeks.