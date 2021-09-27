HC: Consider plea to augment rural healthcare facilities across Tamil Nadu

Madurai

27 September 2021 19:32 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday permitted a petitioner to make a representation to the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services (DMRHS) to consider augmentation of rural healthcare facilities across the State.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice M. Duraiswamy observed that there was no doubt that medical facilities should be augmented across the State, particularly considering COVID-19 pandemic, the population and the increasing demand for hospital beds.

Advertising

Advertising

The court was hearing a public interest litigation petition filed by G. Thirumurugan of Ramanathapuram district. He sought a direction to the State government to upgrade healthcare facilities in Ramanathapuram district.

He also sought a direction to the State to fill vacancies of doctors and other healthcare workers in the Government District Headquarters Hospital in Ramanathapuram and to ensure that there was adequate infrastructure to handle the large number of patients.

The court observed that the matters referred to by the petitioner have to be taken up by the executive authorities and decided as per the requirement and the resources. The petitioner is permitted to make a representation to the authorities in this regard.

The judges hoped that the State government would provide appropriate funds and necessary support for augmenting medical facilities across the rural areas of the State and meet the needs of the people. With this direction, the court disposed of the petition.