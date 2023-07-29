HC confirms sentence imposed on former Tahsildar for taking bribe

July 29, 2023 12:17 am | Updated 12:52 am IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has confirmed the judgment of a Pudukkottai Special Court that sentenced a former Tahsildar to two years’ rigorous imprisonment for offences under various Sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act. He was convicted for demanding bribe for permitting sand quarrying activities.

The court was hearing the criminal appeal filed by M. Durairaj of Pudukkottai district, who challenged the judgment of the Special Court for trial of cases under the Prevention of Corruption Act that sentenced him to undergo two-year rigorous imprisonment.

The case of the prosecution is that the petitioner was working as Tahsildar, Ponnamaravathi taluk, where he demanded bribe for permitting sand quarrying activities without any interference from Revenue Department authorities. The petitioner denied the allegations and said a false case was foisted against him.

Justice K. Murali Shankar observed that once the prosecution proved its case of demand, acceptance and recovery prima facie, then the presumption under Section 20 of the Prevention of Corruption Act came into play. The burden of proof was shifted to the accused and at that juncture, the accused had to prove that the amount received was not towards any illegal gratification, but for some other purposes.

In the present case, it is the specific case of the prosecution that in 2013 the accused had demanded ₹10,000 per month as bribe for permitting sand quarrying activities, without any interference. It is the further case of the prosecution that during the trap proceedings, the tainted amount of ₹10,000 was recovered from the accused and that the phenolphthalein test conducted was proved positive, the court observed.

Considering the gravity and seriousness of the offence, the question of showing leniency in punishment, does not arise at all. The punishment imposed by the trial court cannot be said to be excessive and this court is not inclined to interfere with the judgment of the trial court, the court observed and dismissed the criminal appeal.