HC confirms life term for youth who was tried as an adult in his teen

January 07, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - MADURAI

Taking into account that under the provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, the bar is only on imposing death penalty or life imprisonment without the possibility of release, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court confirmed the life sentence imposed on a youth who was tried as an adult for committing a grave offence in his teen and held that there would not be any bar on his premature release.

The court was hearing the appeal preferred by the youth from Dindigul district who was tried as an adult while he was aged only around 16 at the time of occurrence and sentenced to life imprisonment for sexually assaulting and murdering a four-year-old girl at his village in 2017. He preferred the appeal in 2021 against the life imprisonment imposed by the Dindigul trial court in 2019.

The counsel appearing for the appellant submitted that no court could impose death penalty or life imprisonment without the possibility of release on a juvenile offender. The Additional Public Prosecutor submitted that the antecedents of the accused had been properly dealt with as per the procedure under the Act for trial of juvenile as an adult.

A Division Bench of Justices P. N. Prakash and G. Jayachandran observed that the bar under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act was with regard to imposing death sentence or life imprisonment without the possibility of release. There would not be any bar on his premature release.

Referring to Section 21 of the Act, the judges observed that the bar was only on imposing life imprisonment without the possibility of release and it was not a complete or total bar on imposing life imprisonment if there was a possibility of release.

The judges took note of the fact that the Juvenile Justice Board had conducted a thorough enquiry under Section 15 of the Act by engaging experts. The court found no infirmity in the decision of the Juvenile Justice Board that the appellant in this case should be tried as an adult, the judges observed.