HC confirms life term for man for sexually assaulting, murdering girl

The Hindu Bureau MADURAI
November 11, 2022 21:09 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has confirmed the life sentence imposed by a trial court on a man for sexually assaulting and murdering a schoolgirl in Thoothukudi district in 2012.

The court heard the appeal preferred by the man who challenged the judgment of Thoothukudi Mahila Court. The case of the prosecution is that the appellant followed the girl who was on her way to the railway station to board a train to go to school. He sexually assaulted her at a secluded place near the railway station and murdered her.

A Division Bench of Justices J. Nisha Banu and N. Anand Venkatesh observed that the identity of the accused person involved in the crime was proved through scientific evidence, the report of the fingerprint expert.

The trial court had properly appreciated the evidence available on record and came to the correct conclusion. The judgment and order passed by the trial court did not warrant the interference of this court, the judges observed, and dismissed the criminal appeal.

