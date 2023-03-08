HC confirms life term for four persons in sexual assault case

March 08, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has confirmed the life sentence imposed by a trial court on four persons from Kumbakonam in Thanjavur district for sexually assaulting a woman in 2018. The woman, a bank employee from Delhi, had come to Kumbakonam to attend a training programme.

The court was hearing the batch of appeals preferred by the accused, Dinesh Kumar, Vasantha Kumar, Purushothaman, Anbarasu and Gurumoorthy. The Thanjavur Mahila Court had sentenced Gurumoorthy to seven years of rigorous imprisonment for attempting to commit robbery, and the other accused to life imprisonment for sexually assaulting the woman.

The case of the prosecution is that the woman, a Senior Associate of a bank, took a flight to Chennai from Delhi. From Chennai she took a train and reached Kumbakonam at around 9.30 p.m. and hired an autorickshaw to reach her hotel.

However, the autorickshaw driver, Gurumoorthy, took a different route, eying her luggage. Suspecting his intention, the woman jumped out of the autorickshaw when it slowed down. As she was walking on the road, she narrated her plight to one of her colleagues over mobile phone.

Meanwhile, the main accused, Dinesh Kumar and Vasantha Kumar, who came there on a motorcycle, offered to help her. Before taking their help, the woman again contacted her colleague. The two accused informed her colleague that they were Highway Patrol Team members and assured to help her.

Believing their words, the woman went with them on the motorcycle as there was no autorickshaw in sight. The two accused were joined by Purushothman and later by Anbarasu. They threatened the woman, sexually assaulted her and videographed it. Later, she was dropped at the hotel.

A Division Bench of Justices G. Jayachandran and K.K. Ramakrishnan observed that it shook the conscience of the court. The horrible act did not deserve any reduction of the punishment imposed by the trial court, the judges observed, and confirmed the life sentence imposed on Dinesh Kumar, Vasantha Kumar, Purushothaman and Anbarasu.

However, the court reduced the sentence imposed on Gurumoorthy to three-year rigorous imprisonment as he was not privy to the crime committed by the other accused.