HC confirms life sentence on four persons 

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has confirmed life sentence imposed on a group of four members by a trial court in Tiruchi for murdering three members of a rival gang in 2004. There was a rivalry between the groups for taking control over the local markets.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and N. Sathish Kumar dismissed the criminal appeals preferred by Sundarapandi, ‘Tea Kadai’ Manoharan, Gunaseelan and Duraimurugan who had challenged the verdict of the I Additional District and Sessions Judge, Tiruchi. The I Additional District and Sessions Judge sentenced the four men to life imprisonment for various offences under the Indian Penal Code, including murder. A total of 12 persons were arraigned as accused in the murder case.

The case of the prosecution was that the convicts were operating as a gang in Tiruchi under ‘Muttai’ Ravi, who died during the pendency of the case. There was rivalry with another gang led by ‘Settu.’

The two gangs wanted to take control over the Puthur market and Chintamani market in Tiruchi. ‘Muttai’ Ravi had murdered ‘Kuttai’ James, the younger brother of ‘Settu.’ To avenge his younger brother’s death, ‘Settu’ gang planned to eliminate the rival group.

However, ‘Muttai’ Ravi got wind of the plot. On July 26, 2004, Sundara Pandi, ‘Tea Kadai’ Manoharan, Gunaseelan and Duraimurugan waylaid the vehicle in which ‘Settu’ was travelling with a few others.

The four members of ‘Muttai Ravi’ gang attacked ‘Settu,’ Suresh and ‘Dingi’ with billhooks and hacked them to death. Apart from ‘Muttai’ Ravi, two other accused died during the pendency of the case and five persons arraigned as accused were acquitted by the trial court.