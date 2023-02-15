HC confirms life sentence imposed on man

February 15, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has confirmed the life sentence imposed by a trial court on a man from Ramanathapuram district in a murder for gain case. The man murdered a woman in 2016 and stole her thali chain.

The court was hearing the appeal preferred by Prabhu of Ramanathapuram district who challenged the 2020 judgment of the Ramanathapuram Mahila Court. He was convicted and sentenced for various offences under the Indian Penal Code including murder.

The case of the prosecution was that the appellant had gone to the house of Umapathy under the pretext of getting drinking water. He then followed her to the kitchen and demanded money from her. When she refused, he demanded that she give her jewels to him. When she refused to part with her jewels, he slit her throat. In the struggle, the woman pulled the hair of the appellant. The incident was witnessed by the woman’s eight-year-old daughter.

A Division Bench of Justices G. Jayachandran and Sunder Mohan observed that the evidence of the girl was reliable. She clearly identified the accused, as the person who came to the house on the day of occurrence and slit the throat of her mother. The girl had immediately rushed to the neighbour’s house and informed them about the incident. The hair samples taken from the accused tallied as per the forensic report. The court confirmed the life sentence imposed by the trial court and dismissed the appeal.