HC confirms life sentence imposed on man

February 13, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has confirmed the life sentence imposed by a trial court on a man from Tirunelveli district for murdering his brother-in-law in 2015. The court acquitted three others in the case.

The court was hearing the appeal preferred by Periya Mariappan, Chinna Mariappan, Sekar and Ilaiyaraja against the judgment of the IV Additional Sessions Court, Tirunelveli, that sentenced them to life imprisonment for the murder of Ramakrishnan.

The case of the prosecution is that Periya Mariappan, Chinna Mariappam and Sekar are brothers and Ilaiyaraja is their father. In 2015, the accused hacked Ramakrishnan to death when he was walking towards Alagiyapandiyapuram bus stand. It is said that Sekar was married to the sister of Ramakrishnan. However, he refused to live with her as 10 sovereigns of gold demanded as dowry was not given to him. Even after the gold was given, he refused to live with her.

Enraged by this, Ramakrishnan questioned the attitude of Sekar and his family members, which led to frequently quarrels between them. Subsequently, Sekar and his family members hacked him to death.

A Division Bench of Justices G. Jayachandran and Sunder Mohan took into account that two eyewitnesses had seen Ramakrishnan being attacked by Sekar. All other eyewitnesses in the case had turned hostile. The court held that the prosecution case regarding the involvement of Sekar alone had to be accepted and the involvement of the others to be rejected.

The court observed that if the two eyewitnesses were to be believed for the purpose of holding Sekar guilty, then their evidence which ruled out the presence of the other accused also had to be believed. The court confirmed the life sentence imposed by the trial court on Sekar and acquitted the three others in the case.