HC confirms life sentence imposed on man

February 04, 2023 11:11 pm | Updated 11:11 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has upheld the life sentence imposed by a trial court on a suspended police constable from Madurai for murdering his cousin over a property dispute in 2011.

The court was hearing the appeal preferred by A. Satheeshkumar of Madurai against the judgment of IV Additional District and Sessions Court in Madurai that had sentenced him to life imprisonment for murdering his cousin Kavitha.

A Division Bench of Justices G. Jayachandran and Sunder Mohan confirmed the life sentence imposed by the trial court on the accused. The judges observed that the court finds no reason to interfere with the well considered judgment of the trial court holding the accused guilty for the offence.

