HC confirms life sentence imposed on man 

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has confirmed the life sentence imposed on a man from Nagamalai Pudukottai for the murder of an elderly man in 2013. The trial court had imposed the life sentence in 2019.

The case of the prosecution is that the deceased, Muthu, a resident of Nagamalai Pudukottai owned a goat shed in the area. The accused Nagarajan used to consume alcohol near the goat shed for which Muthu had reprimanded him.

On October 31, 2013, Sathiya, grandson of Muthu, accompanied him to the goat shed. Later, Ganesan, son-in-law of Muthu, joined them at the goat shed. While Sathiya and Ganesan were conversing with each other near the roadside, they heard a scream.

They rushed to the goat shed and found Nagarajan attacking Muthu with a wooden log. On seeing them, Nagarajan fled the scene. Muthu died following the attack. The police booked Nagarajan under Section 302 (murder) of IPC.

Principal District and Sessions Judge, Madurai held that the prosecution had established the guilt of the accused beyond reasonable doubts and convicted the accused for the offence of murder. He was sentenced to life imprisonment. He preferred an appeal against the order.

A Division Bench of Justices P.N. Prakash and R. Hemalatha observed that the prosecution had established the guilt of the accused beyond reasonable doubts by adducing acceptable evidence. There was no reason to interfere with the conviction and sentence passed by the trial Court, the judges said and dismissed the appeal.