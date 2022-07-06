HC confirms life sentence imposed on man for murdering his paternal uncle

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has confirmed the life sentence imposed on a man from Thoothukudi district for murdering his uncle in 2011. The Additional Sessions court in Thoothukudi had convicted him for the offence.

Challenging the trial court judgment, Sekar of Tharuvaikulam in Thoothukudi district preferred an appeal before the court. The case of the prosecution was that Sekar had been pestering his father to look for a suitable match for marriage.

Sekar’s paternal uncle Madasamy reprimanded him stating that he was unemployed. He told Sekar to look for a job to be eligible for marriage. On hearing this, the accused threatened his uncle with dire consequences if he continued with such unsolicited advice.

On the fateful day, Madasamy was proceeding towards his farm accompanied by his wife and daughter. Sekar met him on the way to the farm and picked up a quarrel with him. He then took a billhook and hacked his uncle to death.

A Division Bench of Justices P.N. Prakash and R. Hemalatha observed that there was no reason to interfere with the conviction and sentence passed by the trial court. The appeal was dismissed. The conviction and sentence imposed by the trial court was confirmed.