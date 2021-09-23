HC confirms life sentence for double murder

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has upheld the life sentence imposed on a man for committing the offence of double murder, kidnapping and sexually assaulting the minor daughter of one of the victims in 2014.

The court was hearing the criminal appeal filed in 2018 by Kaleeswaran who was awarded triple life sentence in 2017 by the Dindigul Mahila Court. The sentence was ordered to run concurrently. He challenged the conviction and the sentence.

The case of the prosecution was that Kaleeswaran had an illicit relationship with a woman from Palani, who had engaged him as a driver. After the woman got into a relationship with another man, she ignored Kaleeswaran. Angered by this, he murdered the woman and her illicit partner. He stole ₹23.54 lakh from the house and also kidnapped and sexually assaulted the woman’s minor daughter who had witnessed the incident.

A Division Bench of Justices V. Bharathidasan and J. Nisha Banu observed that cumulative circumstances clearly proved that the man had committed the murder, kidnapped the minor and sexually assaulted her.

Considering the materials, the prosecution had established the guilt of the accused beyond reasonable doubt. The trial court had rightly convicted the accused, the court observed and dismissed the criminal appeal. The court confirmed the judgment of the trial court.