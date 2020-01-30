HC confirms conviction by CBI court

MADURAI

Confirming the conviction and sentence imposed on a Senior Railway Employee by a court hearing CBI cases, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday lamented that corruption had ruined the system.

The court dismissed the criminal appeal filed in 2014 by P.V. Reddy, a Senior Divisional Engineer, against the three-year rigorous imprisonment imposed on him by the CBI Court in Madurai. He had demanded bribe from a contractor who was engaged to carry out civil works at Srirangam railway station.

Justice B. Pugalendhi observed that despite the implementation of the Prevention of Corruption Act, corruption had become a common affair. Nobody had a sense of fear of law, the judge said.

Taking into account the fact that a senior officer was involved in corruption, the judge said higher officials must act as an example to their subordinates in discharging their duties. If the higher officials themselves committed mistakes, they would lose the moral right to question their subordinates. Ultimately the system would fail.

In 2008, the officer, who was the head of the Civil Engineering Section in Tiruchi Division, authorised the tender for civil woks at Srirangam railway station and demanded bribe from a contractor.

After the contractor expressed his inability to pay the bribe of ₹3lakh, as demanded by the officer, he was threatened. The amount was reduced to ₹1 lakh after the contractor pleaded with the officer. The CBI registered a case against the officer based on a complaint filed by the contractor.