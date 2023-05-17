ADVERTISEMENT

HC confirms compensation awarded to Tirunelveli tailor by tribunal

May 17, 2023 12:30 am | Updated 12:30 am IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has confirmed the compensation awarded by a tribunal to a tailor from Tirunelveli. She had had suffered serious injuries after the TNSTC bus in which she was travelling overturned.

The court was hearing the appeal preferred by the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC), Madurai against the compensation awarded by the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal in Tirunelveli to the claimant Sumathi.

In a counter affidavit, the Corporation said that there was no rash and negligent driving by the driver. The woman sustained injuries due to her own negligence. She was sitting inside the bus in a careless and inattentive position, it was submitted.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The tribunal held that the accident occurred only due to the rash and negligent driving of the driver. Taking into account that the woman had lost her left thumb, her right limb losing function and that she would not be able to continue the tailoring occupation, the tribunal awarded a compensation of ₹8.17 lakh.

Confirming the compensation, Justice R. Vijayakumar observed that the court does not find any reason to interfere with the award passed by the tribunal. The court took cognisance of the certificate issued by an orthopaedic doctor.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US