HC confirms compensation awarded to second wife, son of accident victim

April 19, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - MADURAI

Taking into account the fact that the second wife and her minor son were solely dependent on an accident victim, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has confirmed the compensation awarded to her and her son by the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal, Madurai.

The court was hearing the Civil Miscellaneous Appeal preferred by the first wife and her children challenging the order of the IV Additional District Court, Madurai, that rejected the compensation to her children and the grant of the award in favour of the second wife’s son.

According to the claimants, the deceased, Mayilsamy, along with his second wife, was riding a two-wheeler, which hit a car. Mayilsamy died on the spot. The woman sustained grievous injuries.

The tribunal heard the petitions filed by the first wife and the second wife. A compensation of ₹30,000 was awarded to the second wife for her injuries. The tribunal ruled that the second wife was also a dependant. Though she might not be a legal representative, she was entitled to a share in compensation.

The tribunal arrived at a total compensation of ₹11.59 lakh. The first and the second wives were awarded ₹3 lakh each and the minor son of the second wife was awarded ₹4 lakh. While the father of the deceased was awarded ₹1.59 lakh, the claim of the first wife’s children was rejected. Challenging it, the present petition was filed.

Referring to the Supreme Court and Madras High Court judgments, Justice Vijayakumar observed that under the Motor Vehicles Act the right to file a claim petition was not restricted to legal heirs alone, but it had a wider meaning to include all dependants.

The basis for entitlement to compensation was dependency. If a legal heir was not depending upon the deceased, he/she was not entitled to compensation. In the present case, it was clear that the deceased was residing with his second wife and their son at the time of the accident.

It was clear that the second wife and her son were solely dependent upon his income. Though the woman could not be considered a legal representative under the Hindu Succession Act, certainly she was a dependant.

However, the grant of award would not confer any right upon her for claiming a share in his property, unless she established the relationship in accordance with law. The Tribunal without assigning any reasons had not granted a share in the compensation to the first wife’s children, the court said.

It said the first wife was entitled to ₹4 lakh, the second wife ₹2 lakh, the children of the first wife and second wife ₹1.11 lakh each.