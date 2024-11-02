HC confirms compensation awarded by tribunal

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has confirmed the compensation awarded by a tribunal to a man who had sustained grievous injuries in an accident. His disability was assessed at 38%.

The court was hearing the civil miscellaneous appeal preferred by Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC), Kumbakonam. In 2006, Jesuraj sustained grievous injuries while travelling in a TNSTC bus in Karur district. He said the driver hit the median and he was thrown out of the bus, thereby sustaining grievous injuries.

In a counter affidavit, the TNSTC said the driver had applied brakes to avoid hitting a two-wheeler and inadvertently hit the median. There was no negligence on his part, it was submitted. The Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal in Kulithalai in Karur district awarded a compensation of ₹1.36 lakh to the claimant. Challenging it, the TNSTC filed the appeal.

Justice Sunder Mohan observed that the bus driver had deposed that he had hit the median to avoid collision with a two-wheeler. However, it was seen that he had not given any complaint and he had also not challenged the FIR. It was seen that the claimant had sustained several injuries, including dislocation of bones in the hand, and the doctor had assessed the disability at 38%.

The tribunal awarded a total compensation of ₹1.36 lakh for the disability and under other heads, including loss of income, medical expenses pain and sufferings. Dismissing the appeal, the court held that there was no infirmity in the award of the tribunal, and directed the TNSTC to pay the compensation.

