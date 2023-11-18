HC confirms compensation awarded by tribunal

November 18, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has confirmed the compensation of ₹ 12.72 lakh awarded by a tribunal to a man who sustained serious injuries in a road accident in Srirangam in 2008.

The court was hearing an appeal preferred by TNSTC against the order of the tribunal in Tiruchi. It was said that the claimant Karthick Puvaneswaran’s father was riding a two-wheeler and he was the pillion rider. A TNSTC bus hit them from behind and Karthick sustained serious injuries. The tribunal awarded a sum of ₹ 12.72 as compensation to the claimant.

Justice G. Chandrasekharan took note of the fact that the claimant was a washerman and was 18 years old at the time of the accident. Following the accident, the medical board assessed his disability at 50%. The court observed that the compensation awarded by the tribunal was just and fair and confirmed the compensation awarded by the tribunal.