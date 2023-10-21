HamberMenu
HC confirms compensation awarded by tribunal

October 21, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has confirmed the ₹ 37.44-lakh compensation amount awarded by the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal in Thanjavur to the family of a man who sustained grievous injuries in an accident involving a TNSTC bus and a car in 2015.

The court was hearing an appeal preferred by TNSTC, Thanjavur, against the order of the tribunal. S. Ramalingam, a document writer and an agriculturalist, was travelling in a car on Thanjavur-Tiruchi road when a TNSTC bus collided with the car. The car driver died on the spot. Ramalingam and other passengers in the car suffered grievous injuries.

It was said that the driver of the TNSTC bus drove the bus in a rash and negligent manner. Taking into account the functional disability of Ramalingam which was fixed at 100 % by a doctor, the tribunal awarded a total compensation of ₹ 37.44 lakh.

A Division Bench of Justices R.M.T. Teekaa Raman and P.B. Balaji observed that the tribunal based on the medical evidence placed before it had rightly come to the conclusion that personal disability amounted to functional disability at 100 %.

The tribunal had rightly come to the conclusion and decided with regard to the pecuniary loss. The court dismissed the appeal and directed the TNSTC to deposit the award amount with the proportionate accrued interest and costs in eight weeks.

