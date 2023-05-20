ADVERTISEMENT

HC confirms compensation awarded by tribunal

May 20, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has confirmed the compensation of ₹ 6.44 lakh awarded by a tribunal to a man who was seriously injured in a bus accident in 2015. A certificate issued by the medical board stated disability at 40 %.

The court was hearing a civil miscellaneous appeal filed by the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, Tiruchi, challenging the award passed by the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal in Pudukkottai.

The claimant, Sathish, a medical practitioner, boarded a government bus at Koyambedu in Chennai. He was travelling to Tiruchi. When the bus was crossing Perambalur at about 6 a.m. it met with an accident and he suffered serious injuries to the vertebral column.

The tribunal came to the conclusion that the accident had taken place only due to the rash and negligent driving of the TNSTC bus driver. The tribunal awarded a compensation of ₹ 6.44 lakh to the claimant. The same was challenged by the TNSTC.

Justice R. Vijayakumar confirmed the findings of the tribunal that the accident had taken place only due to the rash and negligent driving on the part of the driver of the Transport Corporation. The court dismissed the appeal filed by the TNSTC.

