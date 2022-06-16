HC confirms compensation awarded by tribunal

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has confirmed an order passed by the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal in Virudhunagar that had directed an insurance company to pay a compensation of ₹22.79 lakh to the family of a man who was killed in a road accident.

The court was hearing a civil miscellaneous appeal preferred by Reliance General Insurance against the order of the tribunal. The insurance company said that the accident occurred due to the negligent act of the deceased and the compensation awarded was very high.

In 2010, Periyasamy, who was riding his two-wheeler, was hit from behind by a truck. Due to the impact, Periyasamy died on the spot. The accident took place on Sivakasi-Srivilliputhur road. The family members of the deceased filed a claim petition before the tribunal.

The tribunal, after hearing all the parties, directed the insurance company to pay ₹22.79 lakh as compensation to the family members of Periyasamy. The order was challenged by the insurance company.

A Division Bench of Justices P.N. Prakash and S. Ananthi took into account the fact that the complaint was lodged within one hour of the accident. As per eye witness account and on perusal of the FIR and charge sheet, the driver of the truck was responsible for the accident.

The court observed that the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal in Virudhunagar had awarded a just compensation. The court dismissed the appeal preferred by the insurance company and directed it to deposit the entire compensation amount ordered by the tribunal in six months.