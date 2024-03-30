HC confirms acquittal of police constable in murder case

March 30, 2024 08:11 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court confirmed a trial court judgment acquitting a police constable in the case of murder of his father in 2018 over a family dispute.

The court was hearing the appeal preferred in 2020 by the State against the judgment of the Additional District and Sessions Court in Periyakulam in Theni district, which in 2019 acquitted the constable.

The case of the prosecution is that the constable, S. Vignesh Prabhu, was a member of an escort team of a retired judge. On the day of the incident, after the escort duty, the accused took the gun to his residence instead of depositing it in the armoury. It was said that he had a wordy quarrel with his father Selvaraj over his marital discord. Later, he shot his father in the chest. Selvaraj died on the spot. Vignesh Prabhu was charged with murder.

Considering the evidence, the trial court held that the prosecution had not proved the charge beyond reasonable doubt and acquitted the accused. Challenging the judgment, the State preferred the appeal.

A Division Bench of Justices G. Jayachandran and C. Kumarappan observed that swab test was used to find out the substance of the gunshot residue in the hands of the accused. The gunshot residue was a complex mixture of burnt, unburnt and partially burnt organic and inorganic materials which had been expelled as byproducts through the aperture of a firearm when it was fired.

To connect the accused with the swab test there must have been proof that it had been taken from the hands of the accused. Unfortunately, no evidence was available before the court to prove that. Though the prosecution had relied upon the alleged eye witnesses, all of them turned hostile, the court observed.

The court observed that the expert evidence was also not supported by substantive evidence. There was no other possible view other than the conclusion arrived at by the trial court, the court observed and dismissed the appeal.

