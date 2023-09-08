HC confirms ₹15 lakh compensation to boy who lost both hands after coming into contact with wire

September 08, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - MADURAI

Dismissing an appeal preferred by the TNEB, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has confirmed a compensation of ₹15 lakh awarded to the family of a boy from Ramanathapuram district, who lost both hands after he came into contact with an electrical wire in 2011.

The court was hearing the appeal preferred by TNEB in 2018 against a 2017 High Court order that directed the authorities to pay a compensation of ₹15 lakh to the boy’s family. It was said that in 2011, the Class X boy was playing on a ground near a Primary Health Centre in Valinokkam when he came into contact with a wire.

He was taken to the government hospital in Ramanathapuram and later shifted to the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) in Madurai for treatment. However, a toe on his left foot and both his hands had to be amputated. He was certified as 90% permanently disabled.

A Division Bench of Justices Anita Sumanth and R. Vijayakumar observed that the counter-affidavit filed by the Board was rather cryptic. However, two critical facts were admitted. The Board conceded that there was a high-tension electrical line in the area abutting the Primary Health Centre, near the sea. It also conceded that there was a sag in the electrical line on account of heavy wind in the area.

The court observed that Section 53 of the Electricity Act, 2003, which encompasses the provisions with respect to safety and electricity supply, placed a responsibility on the authorities to provide suitable measures for protecting the public from the risk caused by the transmission of electricity. It was absolutely necessary that measures were put in place to ensure that overhead electrical lines do not sag/dip beyond a certain level, where it may come into contact with passers-by.

Rules 90 and 91 of the Indian Electricity Rules, 1956, require that earthing and safety and protective devices, such as circuit breakers, be provided so that there shall be an instantaneous disconnection of the flow of electricity in the event of a wire snapping to render it harmless. The two admitted facts would suffice to establish negligence on the part of the Board. The authorities had not established that there was equipment lying around in the vicinity which the boy had used, leading to the accident, the court observed, and dismissed the appeal preferred by TNEB.