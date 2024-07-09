HC confirms 10-year RI imposed on man for possession of ganja

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has upheld the sentence of 10-year rigorous imprisonment imposed by a trial court on a man for possession of 85 kg ganja in 2016.

ADVERTISEMENT

Principal Special Court for Essential Commodities and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act Cases in Madurai in 2020 sentenced Ganesan to 10-year rigorous imprisonment and also imposed a fine of ₹.1 lakh. He preferred an appeal against the trial court judgment.

It was said that in 2016, on receiving information, Narcotics Control Bureau officials, Madurai, went to the Chittampatti flyover on Tiruchi-Madurai Highway, where they intercepted a car and seized 85 kg ganja in 34 packets. Two persons were arrested. Ganesan was the first accused.

Dismissing the appeal, Justice K.K. Ramakrishnan observed that the prosecution proved the case of conscious possession of 85 kg ganja in the car beyond reasonable doubt. The court observed that there is no ground to interfere with the judgment of the trial court. The court confirmed the trial court judgment.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.