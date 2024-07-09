GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HC confirms 10-year RI imposed on man for possession of ganja

Published - July 09, 2024 09:36 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has upheld the sentence of 10-year rigorous imprisonment imposed by a trial court on a man for possession of 85 kg ganja in 2016.

Principal Special Court for Essential Commodities and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act Cases in Madurai in 2020 sentenced Ganesan to 10-year rigorous imprisonment and also imposed a fine of ₹.1 lakh. He preferred an appeal against the trial court judgment.

It was said that in 2016, on receiving information, Narcotics Control Bureau officials, Madurai, went to the Chittampatti flyover on Tiruchi-Madurai Highway, where they intercepted a car and seized 85 kg ganja in 34 packets. Two persons were arrested. Ganesan was the first accused.

Dismissing the appeal, Justice K.K. Ramakrishnan observed that the prosecution proved the case of conscious possession of 85 kg ganja in the car beyond reasonable doubt. The court observed that there is no ground to interfere with the judgment of the trial court. The court confirmed the trial court judgment.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.