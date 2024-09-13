HC concerned over addiction of school students to chewing tobacco products

Expressing concern over addiction of school students to banned chewing tobacco products like ‘Cool Lip’ and their indifference in classes, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has impleaded the Central and the State authorities to hear the matter in detail.

Justice D. Bharatha Chakravarthy observed that video footages showed schoolchildren using chewing tobacco products and behaving indifferently in classes. They were hitting one another. Repeated incidents of the students misbehaving and sitting in a dazed condition in classrooms were brought to the notice of the court.

Teachers were finding it extremely difficult to manage the students. The parents were also kept in the dark. Tobacco was unsafe as its consumption led to cancer. This would push the schoolchildren towards using ganja and other narcotic substances once they became immune to nicotine addiction, the court observed.

Even though the State government had banned the tobacco products, they were produced and sold in other States. In spite of the best efforts of Tamil Nadu Police and Food Safety Department officials, huge quantities were being smuggled into Tamil Nadu and they were being sold here. It was impossible to totally curtail the pilferage, the court observed and said this matter had to be inquired in detail.

The court suo motu impleaded the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Secretary of School Education Department and the Commissioner of Food Safety and Drug Administration as respondents in the case.

The court was hearing a bail petition filed by Aunestraja, who was accused of being in possession of 27 packets of ‘Cool Lip’. It is said that he had purchased ‘Cool Lip’ pouches from other States and smuggled them into Tamil Nadu. The court observed that it had been witnessing seizures of large quantities of such products.

Only after a detailed inquiry, the question of grant of bail to interstate sellers could be determined, the court observed. Considering that the petitioner was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on August 25, the court granted interim bail and directed him to appear before Kadayam police in Tenkasi district every day for three weeks till further orders. The court posted the matter for hearing to September 20.