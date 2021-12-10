HC commutes death sentence

Madurai

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday commuted the death sentence imposed on a man from Pudukkottai district for the murder of his mother over a property dispute in 2018 to life imprisonment.

In 2018, Anand hacked his mother Thilagarani to death. She was waiting at a bus stop when Anand attacked her with a billhook and severed her head. Later, he surrendered before the Village Administrative Officer and produced the severed head and the billhook.

The Pudukkottai Mahila Court in 2021 held him guilty and imposed the death penalty. The verdict was referred to the High Court for confirmation. It is said that Thilagarani was tried for the death of her husband Thangaraj, but was acquitted.

A Division Bench of Justices S. Vaidyanathan and G. Jayachandran observed the death sentence for the offence under Section 302 (murder) IPC had to be imposed only in rarest of rare case. In this case it was sad to note that while imposing capital punishment of death, the trial court knowingly or unknowingly had totally ignored all the mitigating factors.

The judges said while imposing the death sentence, discretion must be exercised judicially after balancing the aggravating and mitigating circumstances of the crime. There was an improper consideration in balancing the aggravating and mitigating circumstances by the trial court.

The trial court’s finding that the manner of commission of the offence showed that the accused was having an undaunted audacity was absolutely contrary to the conduct of the accused. He had surrendered before the Village Administrative Officer immediately and had voluntarily given a confession statement. The evidence indicates he surrendered to police, remorsefully, the judges said.

The court said that while convicting the man for committing culpable homicide amounting to murder, death penalty was excessive and not proportionate to the gravity of the crime. The sentence was modified to life imprisonment.