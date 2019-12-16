HC comes to the aid of women constable aspirants

MADURAI

Bringing relief to 35 women candidates who took part in the physical measurement and endurance test to the post of Grade II police constable, jail warden, etc., the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday directed the State to permit them to participate in the certificate verification process.

The women had taken part in the physical measurement and endurance test in Kadaladi in Ramathapuram district on November 20. It was said that the 35 women were selected among other participants.

However, due to rain the process was not completed on November 20 and the women were asked to take a part in the selection process afresh on November 21, when they failed the test.

Challenging their rejection, the petitioners, 16 of the 35 women, sought a direction to allow them to participate in the certificate verification process. .

Allowing the petitions filed by them, Justice M.S. Ramesh also extended the relief to the other 19 women candidates, who were selected in the test on November 20. The court allowed them to participate in the certificate verification process.