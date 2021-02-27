HC comes to rescue of police aspirant

Madurai
Coming to the relief of a police aspirant, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has directed the State to appoint the woman to the post of Sub-Inspector of Police (finger print). The State had rejected the candidate on the ground of inadequate eyesight. The court held that she could do the work.
A Division Bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and S. Ananthi held that it was not the case of the candidate that she could not do the work. Inadequate eyesight makes a person wear eyeglasses and once such a glass is worn, then that deficiency goes away. Therefore, such a person becomes eligible on a par with other person, who performs without glasses.
The court was hearing the appeal preferred by the State against the single bench order that had directed the State to appoint S. Durga Devi to the post. It took into account the fact that the recruitment notification did not specify visual standards. It said that it was not as if work cannot be done by wearing glasses. What the candidate lacked was adequate eye power.
Dismissing the appeal filed by the State, the court said that the notification does not specify the extent of the visual standards and even otherwise, the candidate can perform the work by wearing glasses. One has to see the eligibility and suitability of the candidate to the post. But such eligibility cannot be fixed on the basis of a candidate with or without eyeglasses, the judges said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath