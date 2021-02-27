HC comes to rescue of police aspirant

Madurai

Coming to the relief of a police aspirant, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has directed the State to appoint the woman to the post of Sub-Inspector of Police (finger print). The State had rejected the candidate on the ground of inadequate eyesight. The court held that she could do the work.

A Division Bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and S. Ananthi held that it was not the case of the candidate that she could not do the work. Inadequate eyesight makes a person wear eyeglasses and once such a glass is worn, then that deficiency goes away. Therefore, such a person becomes eligible on a par with other person, who performs without glasses.

The court was hearing the appeal preferred by the State against the single bench order that had directed the State to appoint S. Durga Devi to the post. It took into account the fact that the recruitment notification did not specify visual standards. It said that it was not as if work cannot be done by wearing glasses. What the candidate lacked was adequate eye power.

Dismissing the appeal filed by the State, the court said that the notification does not specify the extent of the visual standards and even otherwise, the candidate can perform the work by wearing glasses. One has to see the eligibility and suitability of the candidate to the post. But such eligibility cannot be fixed on the basis of a candidate with or without eyeglasses, the judges said.